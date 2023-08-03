Warner Bros Discovery misses quarterly revenue estimates

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, amid weak theatrical box office results.

The company forged by the union of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc reported second-quarter revenue of $10.36 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $10.44 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

