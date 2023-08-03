News & Insights

Warner Bros Discovery misses quarterly revenue estimates

Credit: REUTERS/ALYSSA POINTER

August 03, 2023 — 07:09 am EDT

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam and Helen Coster for Reuters ->

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O missed Wall Street estimates for quarterly revenue on Thursday, amid weak theatrical box office results.

The company forged by the union of WarnerMedia and Discovery Inc reported second-quarter revenue of $10.36 billion, missing analysts' average estimate of $10.44 billion, according to Refinitiv data.

