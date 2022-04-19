Warner Bros Discovery lays off CNN CFO, suspends marketing spend - Axios

April 19 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O has suspended all external marketing spend for its recently launched streaming service CNN+ and laid off CNN's finance chief Brad Ferrer, news website Axios reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Warner Bros Discovery did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Eva.Mathews@thomsonreuters.com;))

