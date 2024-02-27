News & Insights

Warner Bros Discovery halts merger talks with Paramount Global, CNBC reports

Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

February 27, 2024 — 11:42 am EST

Written by Samrhitha Arunasalam for Reuters ->

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O is no longer pursuing a merger with Paramount Global PARA.O, halting talks after several months of kicking the tires on merging the media companies, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

