Warner Bros Discovery halts merger talks with Paramount Global, CNBC reports

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O is no longer pursuing a merger with Paramount Global PARA.O, halting talks after several months of kicking the tires on merging the media companies, CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

