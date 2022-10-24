US Markets
Warner Bros Discovery expects up to $1.6 bln in third-quarter restructuring charge

Eva Mathews Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ERIC GAILLARD

Oct 24 (Reuters) - Media company Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O said on Monday it was expecting to record a pre-tax restructuring charge of $1.3 billion to $1.6 billion in the third quarter, primarily related to content.

AT&T Inc's T.N WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc completed their merger in April to form Warner Bros Discovery.

