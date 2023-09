Sept 5 (Reuters) - Warner Bros Discovery WBD.O said on Tuesday it expects lower core profit for the full year due to the strikes by Hollywood writers and actors.

(Reporting by Samrhitha Arunasalam in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Samrhitha.A@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.