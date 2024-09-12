Warner Bros. Discovery, Charter Communications Enter Multi-year Distribution Partnership

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) and Charter Communications (CHTR) announced a multi-year distribution partnership. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The agreement now provides the premium service of Max or Ad Lite, including all HBO and Max content as well as Discovery+, across all Spectrum TV Select packages at no extra charge to customers, through a mutually beneficial new arrangement between the two companies.

The long-term agreement favorably extends Spectrum's carriage of WBD's linear network portfolio. The deal also establishes Max as a preferred partner for Spectrum when marketing and selling DTC apps and bundles to broadband subscribers.

