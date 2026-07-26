Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav Sells Company Stock Worth Nearly $60 Million as the Paramount Skydance Merger Faces Delays

Key Points

David Zaslav sold ~2.2 million shares of Series A Common Stock at $27.22 per share for a total of $59.5 million on July 13, 2026.

The transaction reduced Zaslav's total equity holdings by 24%.

Zaslav sold during a period of 131% stock appreciation over the past year.

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David Zaslav, Chief Executive Officer of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD), sold ~2.2 million shares of Series A Common Stock on July 13, 2026, for a total value of $59.5 million. SEC Form 4 filing

Transaction summary

Metric Value Transaction value $59.5 million Shares sold (directly held) ~2.2 million Post-transaction shares (directly held) ~6.9 million Post-transaction shares (indirectly held) 153 Post-transaction value ~$187.00 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average sale price ($27.22); post-transaction value based on July 13, 2026 market close.

Key questions

What was the context for this transaction?

The sale was conducted through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and involved the exercise of stock options at a price of $10.16 per share, which were immediately sold at a weighted average price of $27.22.

The sale was conducted through a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan and involved the exercise of stock options at a price of $10.16 per share, which were immediately sold at a weighted average price of $27.22. What is the status of the insider's remaining equity exposure?

Following this transaction, David Zaslav continues to hold ~6.9 million shares directly and ~18.8 million outstanding stock options, which are subject to a time-based vesting schedule extending through June 2030.

Following this transaction, David Zaslav continues to hold ~6.9 million shares directly and ~18.8 million outstanding stock options, which are subject to a time-based vesting schedule extending through June 2030. How does the current valuation compare to the transaction price?

Shares were sold at a weighted average price of $27.22, while the stock was priced at $27.48 as of the July 14, 2026 market close, representing a 131% increase in value as of the July 13, 2026 transaction date.

Company Overview

Metric Value Share Price (as of market close 2026-07-14) $27.48 Market Capitalization $68.4 billion Revenue (TTM) $37.2 billion Net Income (TTM) -$1.7 billion

Company Snapshot

Warner Bros. Discovery operates a diversified media and entertainment portfolio spanning theatrical film production, television programming development, and direct-to-consumer (DTC) streaming platforms, generating revenue across Studios, Network, and DTC segments.

The company monetizes content through multiple channels including theatrical releases, licensing arrangements to external partners, advertising-supported and subscription-based streaming services, and traditional broadcast and cable network operations.

The company serves a global audience encompassing theatrical moviegoers, television viewers, streaming subscribers, and media licensing partners across diverse demographic and geographic markets.

Warner Bros. Discovery is a leading global media and entertainment conglomerate, employing 35,500 professionals across its operations. The company maintains a competitive position through its extensive content library, integrated distribution infrastructure spanning traditional and digital platforms, and diversified revenue streams that capitalize on evolving consumer media consumption patterns.

Despite near-term profitability headwinds reflected in trailing 12-month net losses, the company's strategic focus on streaming optimization and content monetization positions it to capture value across the evolving entertainment landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

The July 13 sale of over two million Warner Bros. Discovery shares by CEO David Zaslav came on the day a coalition of 12 U.S. states led by California challenged the company’s merger with rival entertainment giant Paramount Skydance in a lawsuit claiming the deal violates antitrust laws.

That said, Zaslav’s disposition was a non-discretionary transaction executed as part of a pre-established Rule 10b5-1 plan. Such plans allow insiders to sell shares at predetermined times to avoid concerns of trading on non-public information.

As a result, the CEO’s sale does not appear to be a signal that he is concerned the Paramount Skydance deal will not close. After all, Zaslav retained nearly seven million directly-held shares post-transaction and almost 19 million stock options, indicating an enormous equity stake in Warner Bros. Discovery.

The company’s merger plans met further delays on July 24 when Paramount Skydance agreed to pause the acquisition until as far as June of 2027 while the lawsuit is addressed. If the deal does not close by the end of September, however, Paramount Skydance will have to pay Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders fees for the delay.

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Robert Izquierdo has positions in Paramount Skydance and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.