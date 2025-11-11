Is Warner Bros. Discovery Calling It Quits? What Investors Should Know About Rumors of an Imminent Sale

Key Points

Warner Bros. Studios has existed for over a century, and in that time, the revered motion picture company has experienced many twists and turns. It was part of the disastrous merger with AOL at the dawn of the 21st century, which was supposed to herald a successful melding of technology and old media, but the company's stock collapsed when the dot-com bubble burst.

The studio's latest change involves the decision by parent company Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) to break up its businesses in 2026. Then a new plot twist injected itself in October.

Several unsolicited suitors suddenly showed up to buy the company. Could the final curtain be falling on Warner Bros. Discovery? Investors should be aware of the implications of this situation.

The potential sale of Warner Bros. Discovery

Among those interested in an acquisition is fellow media giant Paramount Skydance. Other potential suitors include Comcast and Netflix.

The situation is complicated, involving a number of potential scenarios. Warner Bros. Discovery stated it may consider selling just the Warner Bros. studio and associated assets, the entire company, or some other combination of assets.

Paramount Skydance seems determined to be the new owner. According to news reports, the media company submitted three different offers that were all rejected by Warner Bros. Discovery, although Paramount Skydance believes its acquisition bid of $23.50 per share is fair and a better value to shareholders than splitting up the company.

With multiple suitors pining for Warner Bros. Discovery, the situation could lead to a bidding war. That wouldn't be good for Paramount Skydance, which signaled that if a deal can't be reached, it may go directly to shareholders.

Factors influencing a Warner Bros. Discovery sale

Paramount Skydance's argument holds merit. Warner Bros. Discovery was formed with the purchase of Warner Bros. assets in 2022, and since then, the company's stock has struggled.

In addition, Warner Bros. Discovery remains a business in transition after the emergence of streaming services upended its revenue streams. In the third quarter, sales were down 6% year over year to $9 billion as a decline in cable TV subscribers and the associated advertising income more than offset the revenue gains seen in its streaming products.

Another factor at play here is Warner Bros. Discovery's substantial debt burden. At the end of Q3, gross debt totaled $34.5 billion while cash on hand was $4.3 billion. This brings its enterprise value to about $85 billion. Some suitors may be hesitant to get into a bidding war with such debt involved.

Of course, Warner Bros. Discovery's original plan to break up its businesses in 2026 is still on the table. In this scenario, a stand-alone Warner Bros. business, including its film and TV divisions, HBO brand, and gaming divisions, would be separated from Warner Bros. Discovery's CNN, Discovery, TNT, and other TV brands, which would be put into a company called Discovery Global. Both would be publicly traded.

Why Warner Bros. Discovery should sell

It seems Wall Street agrees with Paramount Skydance's assessment that investors are better off with an acquisition. When Warner Bros. Discovery announced the intention to split up the company on June 9, shares enjoyed a 10% lift.

That stock price bump pales in comparison to the reaction to news of a potential acquisition, which sent shares soaring to a 52-week high of $23.06 on Nov. 5. As a result, the stock is now up over 100% in 2025 through Nov. 7.

The share price action suggests that if an acquisition doesn't happen, Warner Bros. Discovery stock is likely to plunge. This makes Paramount Skydance's $23.50-per-share offer more appealing than the plan to break up the company and explains why the stock is unlikely to rise beyond this ceiling unless an alternative acquisition bid shows up.

Another consideration is the nature of any acquisition. If it involves only some of Warner Bros. Discovery's assets, such as its highly desirable Warner Bros. division, the fallout for shareholders won't be known until deal terms are disclosed.

Shareholders might want to consider selling now to lock in gains or wait to see if a bid materializes that's higher than Paramount Skydance's. But if you don't own Warner Bros. Discovery stock, now is not the time to buy. Wait until the dust settles on a potential sale before deciding to invest.

Warner Bros. Discovery is expected to decide whether to accept an acquisition offer or proceed with its plan to break up the company by some time in December, according to news reports. So investors don't have long to wait before the famed studio closes the latest chapter in its storied 100-year history.

Robert Izquierdo has positions in Comcast, Paramount Skydance, and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Netflix and Warner Bros. Discovery. The Motley Fool recommends Comcast. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

