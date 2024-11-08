Warner Bros. Discovery call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) with 52,810 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 43.55%. Dec-24 10 calls and 11/8 weekly 9 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 25,500 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.31. Earnings are expected on February 21st.
