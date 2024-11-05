Warner Bros. Discovery call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) with 7,451 calls trading, 1.1x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 65.33%. Mar-25 10 calls and Nov-24 8 puts are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 8,700 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.44. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
