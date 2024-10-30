Warner Bros. Discovery call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) with 11,935 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 12 points to 58.92%. 11/1 weekly 8 calls and Nov-24 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.23. Earnings are expected on November 7th.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on WBD:
- Here’s what Wall St. experts are saying about these media names ahead of results
- Paramount (NASDAQ:PARA) Braces for a New Streaming War
- Game On: U.S. video game spending fell 6% y/y in September, says Circana
- QQQ ETF Update, 10/29/2024
- Box Office Battle: ‘Venon: The Last Dance’ wins weekend with $51M debut
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.