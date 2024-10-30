Warner Bros. Discovery call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) with 11,935 calls trading, 1.0x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 12 points to 58.92%. 11/1 weekly 8 calls and Nov-24 9 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 6,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.23. Earnings are expected on November 7th.

