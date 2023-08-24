News & Insights

US Markets
WBD

Warner Bros delays 'Dune' sequel, 'Lord of the Rings' movie

Credit: REUTERS/Steve Marcus

August 24, 2023 — 06:00 pm EDT

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Warner Bros WBD.O movie studio will delay the planned November release of a big-budget "Dune" sequel until March, a studio spokesperson said on Thursday, because its stars cannot promote the movie during the Hollywood actors' strike.

The move deals a blow to cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment AMC.N, Cineplex CGX.TO and others still trying to recover from the COVID pandemic. "Dune" was one of the most anticipated films on the late 2023 schedule.

The shift of "Dune: Part Two" prompted Warner Bros to delay "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" by one month until April. An animated "Lord of the Rings" film will be pushed from April until December.

"Dune: Part Two" stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in a sci-fi sequel based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource.

The SAG-AFTRA actors union has been on strike since July 14, and top stars are refusing to promote upcoming films and TV shows during the work stoppage.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese)

((lisa.richwine@thomsonreuters.com; Follow me on Twitter @LARichwine; 1-424-434-7324; Reuters Messaging: lisa.richwine.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBD
AMC
T

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.