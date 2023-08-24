Warner Bros delays 'Dune' sequel, 'Lord of the Rings' movie

By Lisa Richwine

LOS ANGELES, Aug 24 (Reuters) - The Warner Bros WBD.O movie studio will delay the planned November release of a big-budget "Dune" sequel until March, a studio spokesperson said on Thursday, because its stars cannot promote the movie during the Hollywood actors' strike.

The move deals a blow to cinema chains such as AMC Entertainment AMC.N, Cineplex CGX.TO and others still trying to recover from the COVID pandemic. "Dune" was one of the most anticipated films on the late 2023 schedule.

The shift of "Dune: Part Two" prompted Warner Bros to delay "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire" by one month until April. An animated "Lord of the Rings" film will be pushed from April until December.

"Dune: Part Two" stars Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet in a sci-fi sequel based on Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel about an intergalactic battle to control a precious resource.

The SAG-AFTRA actors union has been on strike since July 14, and top stars are refusing to promote upcoming films and TV shows during the work stoppage.

