Warner Bros. Board To Evaluate Options Including Transaction For Entire Company

October 21, 2025 — 09:24 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) said its Board has initiated a review of strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value, in light of unsolicited interest the company has received from multiple parties for both the entire company and Warner Bros. The Board will evaluate a broad range of strategic options, which will include continuing to advance the company's planned separation to completion by mid-2026, a transaction for the entire company, or separate transactions for its Warner Bros. and/or Discovery Global businesses.

The company will also consider an alternative separation structure that would enable a merger of Warner Bros. and spin-off of Discovery Global to shareholders.

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery are up 7% in pre-market trade on Tuesday.

