Warehousing firm Segro says occupier demand high amid limited supply

April 20 (Reuters) - Warehousing specialist Segro SGRO.L, SGRO.PA said on Thursday it was witnessing strong occupier demand from a diverse range of customers amid limited supplies in the market.

Warehousing firms have benefited from cut-throat competition among e-commerce firms, although demand from such tenants has eased from the highs scaled during the peak pandemic days, as industrial warehousing spaces continue to outperform retail and leisure assets within the commercial property sector.

The London-headquartered company, which operates in Britain and seven other European countries, said that market data was showing signs of stabilisation in asset values, although investment activity remained subdued.

The FTSE 100 firm said the group was well positioned financially, with significant liquidity, no near-term refinancing requirements and modest leverage.

"We have considerable capacity to continue investing in our portfolio in a disciplined manner and expect this to deliver further compound growth in earnings and dividends during 2023 and beyond," CEO David Sleath said in a trading statement.

