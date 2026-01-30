Warehouses De Pauw FY25 EPRA Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - Warehouses De Pauw (WDP.BR) reported that its fiscal 2025 net result was 353.9 million euros compared to 449.6 million euros, prior year. Net result - Group share was 1.54 euros compared to 1.96 euros. EPRA Earnings was 352.6 million euros, up 5.7% from last year. EPRA earnings per share was 1.53 euros compared to 1.50 euros.

Fiscal 2025 rental income, net of rental-related expenses was 449.14 million euros, an increase of 15.9% from previous year.

Warehouses De Pauw shares in frankfurt exchange is trading at 23.36 euros, up 0.4%.

