Warehouse REIT PLC Unveils Full Year Results Date

Warehouse REIT PLC has announced that it will release its full year results for the fiscal year ended 31 March 2024 on 25 June 2024, with an in-person presentation and live audio webcast planned for analysts and investors. The UK-based Real Estate Investment Trust specializes in multi-let warehouse investment, aiming to meet the evolving needs of occupiers and deliver strong returns through proactive asset management and a commitment to sustainability. Investors and analysts can contact FTI Consulting for further details and access to the presentation recording.

