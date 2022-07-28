Warehouse firm Segro rides on strong demand, posts 29% HY profit jump

Segro on Thursday reported a 29% rise in half-year profit as high occupier demand in urban locations spurred strong rental growth, helping the British warehousing group offset increased building costs.

July 28 (Reuters) - Segro SGRO.L on Thursday reported a 29% rise in half-year profit as high occupier demand in urban locations spurred strong rental growth, helping the British warehousing group offset increased building costs.

Despite worries of a broader slowdown due to inflation and the extended pandemic-related supply chain issues, warehousing firms have benefited from cut-throat competition among rapid delivery firms and a shift from traditional manufacturer occupiers into areas such as data centres.

"The tight occupier supply-demand situation has meant that we have been able to offset increased building costs with higher rents, which is in turn helping to drive further rental growth," the London-based company said in a statement.

The FTSE 100 firm, which manages assets worth 20 billion pounds ($24.32 billion), said it was optimistic of tackling the heightened macro-economic risk in the coming months, as almost half of its rental income are index-linked amid strong rental growth potential.

Britain accounts for 65% of the firm's overall assets, while other major markets include Germany and France.

Segro said it expects to invest at least 700 million pounds on development in 2022 after adjusted pre-tax profit for the six months ended June 30 rose to 216 million pounds.

($1 = 0.8224 pounds)

