Warehouse firm Segro posts 29% jump in HY profit amid strong demand

July 28 (Reuters) - Segro SGRO.L on Thursday reported a 29% rise in half-year profit as high occupier demand in urban locations spurred strong rental growth, and the British warehousing group said it sees investing at least 700 million pounds on development in 2022.

The FTSE 100 firm's adjusted pre-tax profit was 216 million pounds ($262.81 million) for the six months ended June 30, compared with 168 million pounds a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8219 pounds)

