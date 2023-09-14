Warby Parker (WRBY) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of Warby Parker Inc (Symbol: WRBY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.03, changing hands as high as $13.07 per share. Warby Parker Inc shares are currently trading up about 4.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WRBY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, WRBY's low point in its 52 week range is $9.50 per share, with $18.99 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.09.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.