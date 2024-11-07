Warby Parker upgraded to Outperform from Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded Warby Parker (WRBY) to Outperform from Market Perform.
- Warby Parker reports Q3 EPS (3c), consensus 5c
- Warby Parker raises FY24 revenue view to $765M-$768M from $757M-$762M
- Warby Parker price target raised to $20 from $18 at BTIG
- Warby Parker upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
- Loop Capital channel checks sees Warby Parker demand improving
