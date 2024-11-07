Warby Parker raises FY24 revenue view to $765M-$768M from $757M-$762M

Consensus for FY24 revenue is $761.47M.
- Warby Parker price target raised to $20 from $18 at BTIG
- Warby Parker upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Goldman Sachs
- Loop Capital channel checks sees Warby Parker demand improving
- Gabrielle Sulzberger Resigns, Warby Parker Board Adjusts
