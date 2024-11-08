Warby Parker price target raised to $23 from $20 at JMP Securities

JMP Securities raised the firm’s price target on Warby Parker (WRBY) to $23 from $20 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares after “solid” results. JMP told investors in a research note that it is pleased by Warby’s Q3 results and raised full-year outlook, and the firm believes the company is well-positioned for strong growth heading into 2025 and beyond.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on WRBY:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.