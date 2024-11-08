Warby Parker price target raised to $23 from $18 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Warby Parker (WRBY) to $23 from $18 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. The firm said Warby Parker delivered sales/EBITDA upside, and raised its Q4 outlook.

