Warby Parker management to meet with Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory holds a store tour and a meeting with CFO Miller in New York on November 14.
- Warby Parker price target raised to $23 from $20 at JMP Securities
- Warby Parker price target raised to $22 from $18 at Piper Sandler
- Warby Parker price target raised to $22 from $19 at Telsey Advisory
- Warby Parker price target raised to $22 from $18 at TD Cowen
- Warby Parker price target raised to $23 from $18 at Baird
