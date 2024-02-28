Warby Parker Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Warby Parker Inc. (WRBY) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$19.047 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$20.251 million, or -$0.18 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Warby Parker Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$1.105 million or -$0.01 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.5% to $161.855 million from $146.493 million last year.

Warby Parker Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$19.047 Mln. vs. -$20.251 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.16 vs. -$0.18 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.01 -Revenue (Q4): $161.855 Mln vs. $146.493 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.