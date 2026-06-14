A Warby Parker Director Sold 10,000 Company Shares. Here's a Deeper Look at the Transaction.

Key Points

Director Youngme Moon sold 10,000 shares on June 12, 2026 for a transaction value of ~$265,000, with shares priced at around $26.53 per share.

This disposition represented 27.73% of Moon's direct holdings prior to the trade, reducing her direct position from 36,061 to 26,061 shares.

The transaction involved only direct, non-derivative shares; no indirect or derivative positions were affected.

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On June 12, 2026, Director Youngme E. Moon of Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) reported the sale of 10,000 shares of Common Stock in an open-market transaction, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,000 Transaction value $265,300 Post-transaction shares (direct) 26,061 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$690,000

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($26.53); post-transaction value based on June 12, 2026 market close ($26.46).

Key questions

How does the size of this sale compare to Moon's prior transactions?

This 10,000-share sale is the smallest of Moon's three sell transactions since June 2024, with prior sales involving 33,073 and 38,832 shares, reflecting reduced available share capacity rather than a voluntary decrease in trade size.

This 10,000-share sale is the smallest of Moon's three sell transactions since June 2024, with prior sales involving 33,073 and 38,832 shares, reflecting reduced available share capacity rather than a voluntary decrease in trade size. What proportion of Moon's direct Class A holdings does this represent?

The transaction accounted for 27.73% of her direct Class A position at the time, lowering her direct ownership from 36,061 to 26,061 shares.

The transaction accounted for 27.73% of her direct Class A position at the time, lowering her direct ownership from 36,061 to 26,061 shares. Were any indirect or derivative positions involved in this transaction?

No, the activity pertained solely to directly held Common Stock; Moon holds no indirect positions or derivative securities as of this filing.

No, the activity pertained solely to directly held Common Stock; Moon holds no indirect positions or derivative securities as of this filing. What is the implication for Moon's ongoing ownership in Warby Parker?

Moon maintains a direct holding of 26,061 Class A shares, sustaining a continued equity interest and the potential for future liquidity events.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 6/12/26) $26.46 Market capitalization $3.25 billion Revenue (TTM) $890.57 million 1-year price change 19.95%

* 1-year price change calculated using June 12, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Warby Parker offers prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, specialty lenses (photochromic, blue-light filtering), and related accessories; also provides direct-to-consumer eye exams and vision assessments.

It operates a vertically integrated, omnichannel business model combining e-commerce and a network of over 160 retail stores, generating revenue from both product sales and vision services.

The company targets value-conscious consumers seeking affordable, stylish eyewear and convenient vision care across the United States and Canada.

Warby Parker is a leading direct-to-consumer optical retailer with a broad physical and digital presence across North America. The company leverages a vertically integrated supply chain to deliver accessible, design-focused eyewear and vision services.

Its competitive advantage stems from a seamless omnichannel experience and a strong brand identity focused on affordability and customer convenience.

What this transaction means for investors

The June 12 sale of Warby Parker stock by Board of Directors member Youngme Moon came at a time when shares were up substantially from their 52-week low of $14.96. Investors became enamored with Warby Parker after the company announced it was producing eyewear with integrated artificial intelligence.

Wall Street’s hunger for AI drove the stock to a high of $31 at the end of 2025, but shares pulled back in May after the AI glasses were unveiled. Investors were left with open questions such as whether the product would drive meaningful revenue growth.

Even without the AI tech, Warby Parker’s business is doing well. It reported sales growth of 8% to $242.4 million in the first quarter.

With this backdrop, Moon’s disposition is not necessarily a cause for investor concern. She retained over 26,000 shares after her sale, and with Warby Parker’s healthy business and growth opportunity from its AI eyewear, these factors suggest Moon is not in a rush to dump her holdings, given the stock’s potential for further share price increases.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Warby Parker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.