A Warby Parker Director Dumped 25,000 Company Shares. What Does That Mean for Investors?

Key Points

Director Bradley Singer sold 25,000 shares for a transaction value of ~$715,000, based on a weighted average price of $28.61 per share on May 13 and May 14, 2026.

This sale represented 17.73% of the insider’s total holdings at the time, leaving 100,000 shares indirectly held post-transaction.

All shares disposed were held through the Bradley Singer Revocable Trust, with no direct shares sold or gifted in this filing.

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Bradley E. Singer, a member of the Board of Directors at Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY), reported the sale of 25,000 common shares held indirectly via the Bradley Singer Revocable Trust. The disposition occurred across two open-market transactions valued at approximately $715,000, as disclosed in the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 25,000 Transaction value ~$715,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 16,026 Post-transaction shares (indirect) 100,000 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$459,000

Transaction and post-transaction values based on the SEC Form 4 weighted average price ($28.61).

Key questions

What portion of Bradley Singer’s ownership did this transaction impact?

The 25,000 shares sold represented 17.73% of Singer’s combined direct and indirect holdings before the sale.

The 25,000 shares sold represented 17.73% of Singer’s combined direct and indirect holdings before the sale. How does the transaction size compare to Singer’s previous selling activity?

The 25,000-share sale is the largest of Singer’s two recent sell transactions, exceeding the prior 15,793-share sale on March 4, 2026, and matching the upper end of his historical sell trade range (15,793–25,000 shares).

The 25,000-share sale is the largest of Singer’s two recent sell transactions, exceeding the prior 15,793-share sale on March 4, 2026, and matching the upper end of his historical sell trade range (15,793–25,000 shares). Are there any direct holdings or options affected by this transaction?

No direct shares or derivative securities were involved; Singer’s direct holdings remain at 16,026 shares.

No direct shares or derivative securities were involved; Singer’s direct holdings remain at 16,026 shares. What is the remaining ownership structure and its significance?

After this transaction, Singer continues to hold 16,026 shares directly and 100,000 shares indirectly, maintaining a meaningful equity position in Warby Parker via both personal and trust ownership channels.

Company overview

Metric Value Employees 2,218 Revenue (TTM) $890.57 million Net income (TTM) $1.35 million Price (as of market close 5/14/26) $28.90

Note: 1-year performance is calculated using May 14, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Warby Parker offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, contact lenses, and vision care accessories, along with eye exams and vision tests through retail stores and digital platforms.

It operates a vertically integrated, direct-to-consumer model that generates revenue from both product sales and vision services, leveraging a mix of e-commerce and physical retail locations.

Warby Parker is a leading eyewear company that combines a robust omnichannel retail presence with a direct-to-consumer approach. Warby Parker offers technology-driven services and a curated eyewear product selection through both retail and digital channels.

What this transaction means for investors

The May 13 and 14 sale of Warby Parker stock by Board of Directors member Bradley Singer suggests he was taking advantage of the rise in share price that occurred after the company reported results for the first quarter on May 7.

The transaction is not necessarily a cause for investor concern, since Singer retained 100,00 indirectly-held and more than 16,000 directly-held shares, which suggests he is not in a rush to dispose of his stake.

Warby Parker’s Q1 sales grew 8% year over year to $242.4 million, which galvanized its stock price increase. The company is also releasing eyewear with integrated artificial intelligence. AI is a hot sector, and the news has excited investors. The AI glasses are expected to be released in the fall of 2026.

Because shares are up, Warby Parker’s forward price-to-earnings ratio exceeds 60, which is far higher than it was throughout 2025. This indicates the stock is pricey, and that now is a good time for shareholders to sell, as Bradley Singer has done. However, for investors looking to buy, wait for the stock price to drop first.

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Robert Izquierdo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Warby Parker. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.