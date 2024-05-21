Warburg Research Sticks to Their Buy Rating for LANXESS (LNXSF)

Warburg Research analyst Oliver Schwarz maintained a Buy rating on LANXESS (LNXSF – Research Report) today and set a price target of €36.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $28.97.

According to TipRanks, Schwarz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.4% and a 50.21% success rate.

In addition to Warburg Research, LANXESS also received a Buy from Berenberg Bank’s Andres Castanos-Mollor in a report issued today. However, on May 17, Jefferies downgraded LANXESS (Other OTC: LNXSF) to a Sell.

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

The company has a one-year high of $38.90 and a one-year low of $20.97. Currently, LANXESS has an average volume of 1,198.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of LNXSF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

LANXESS (LNXSF) Company Description:

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Performance Chemicals, High Performance Materials, and Arlanxeo. The Advanced Intermediates segment consists of industrial chemical intermediates and a key player in the custom synthesis, and manufacturing of chemical precursors and specialty active ingredients. The Specialty Additives segment focuses on specialty additive chemicals. The Performance Chemicals segment covers application-oriented process, and functional chemicals operations. The High Performance Materials segment represents plastic activities in the engineering materials. The Arlanxeo segment refers to synthetic rubber activities. The company was founded on July 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.

Read More on LNXSF:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.