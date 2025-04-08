WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Upgrades Wacker Neuson SE (XTRA:WAC)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH upgraded their outlook for Wacker Neuson SE (XTRA:WAC) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.17% Downside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Wacker Neuson SE is 18,05 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 14,14 € to a high of 27,82 €. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.17% from its latest reported closing price of 18,84 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wacker Neuson SE is 2,380MM, an increase of 6.49%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.35.

Wacker Neuson SE Maintains 3.11% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.11%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.58. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company’s 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.33% .

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wacker Neuson SE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WAC is 0.03%, an increase of 27.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 2,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 649K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAC by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 342K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 237K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAC by 15.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 223K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAC by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 208K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WAC by 18.90% over the last quarter.

