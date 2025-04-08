WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Upgrades Wacker Neuson SE (WKRCF)

Fintel reports that on April 2, 2025, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH upgraded their outlook for Wacker Neuson SE (OTCPK:WKRCF) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.23% Upside

As of May 8, 2024, the average one-year price target for Wacker Neuson SE is $22.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.50 to a high of $32.59. The average price target represents an increase of 21.23% from its latest reported closing price of $18.60 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Wacker Neuson SE is 2,305MM, an increase of 3.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 56 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wacker Neuson SE. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 3.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WKRCF is 0.03%, an increase of 27.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 2,889K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 649K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 674K shares , representing a decrease of 3.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKRCF by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 342K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 237K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing an increase of 14.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKRCF by 15.60% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 223K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 222K shares , representing an increase of 0.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKRCF by 8.60% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 208K shares representing 0.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 224K shares , representing a decrease of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WKRCF by 18.90% over the last quarter.

