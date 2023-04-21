WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Upgrades Nagarro SE (NA9)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH upgraded their outlook for Nagarro SE (NA9) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 30K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing an increase of 3.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NA9 by 17.93% over the last quarter.

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 16K shares representing 0.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 6.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NA9 by 14.28% over the last quarter.

GGSOX - Grandeur Peak Global Stalwarts Fund Investor Class holds 13K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCHC - Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF holds 14K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 0.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NA9 by 10.35% over the last quarter.

EWGS - iShares MSCI Germany Small-Cap ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 11.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NA9 by 8.16% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 61 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nagarro SE. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 3.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NA9 is 0.20%, an increase of 32.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.27% to 1,299K shares.

