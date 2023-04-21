WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Upgrades Deutsche Bank (FWB:DBK)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH upgraded their outlook for Deutsche Bank (FWB:DBK) from Hold to Buy .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FITMX - Fidelity SAI International Momentum Index Fund holds 381K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 414K shares, representing a decrease of 8.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 18.82% over the last quarter.

PTEU - Pacer Trendpilot European Index ETF holds 16K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 4.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 6.53% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management holds 1,902K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,030K shares, representing an increase of 45.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 171.34% over the last quarter.

FIENX - Fidelity International Enhanced Index Fund holds 490K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 212K shares, representing an increase of 56.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 161.34% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA International Index Fund Standard Class holds 326K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 363K shares, representing a decrease of 11.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBK by 28.42% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 523 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deutsche Bank. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 2.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBK is 0.47%, an increase of 35.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.55% to 603,726K shares.

