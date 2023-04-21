WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains Vonovia SE (FWB:VNA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of Vonovia SE (FWB:VNA) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Harbor ETF Trust - Harbor International Compounders ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5K shares, representing an increase of 35.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 5.30% over the last quarter.

CBHAX - Victory Market Neutral Income Fund holds 203K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 326K shares, representing a decrease of 60.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 3.78% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST MFS Growth Allocation Portfolio holds 27K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 24.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 23.37% over the last quarter.

John Hancock Funds II - International Strategic Equity Allocation Fund Class NAV holds 111K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

RIFSX - Global Real Estate Securities Fund holds 376K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 677K shares, representing a decrease of 80.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNA by 45.23% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 347 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vonovia SE. This is a decrease of 18 owner(s) or 4.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNA is 0.46%, an increase of 0.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 88,224K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.