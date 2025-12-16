WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (SOTDF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 15, 2025, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:SOTDF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 92.04% Upside

As of May 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is $84.11/share. The forecasts range from a low of $61.70 to a high of $121.03. The average price target represents an increase of 92.04% from its latest reported closing price of $43.80 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Ströer SE & Co. KGaA is 1,880MM, a decrease of 8.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 67 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ströer SE & Co. KGaA. This is an decrease of 3 owner(s) or 4.29% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SOTDF is 0.11%, an increase of 11.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.23% to 2,681K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 444K shares representing 0.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 435K shares , representing an increase of 2.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOTDF by 14.55% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 276K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares , representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOTDF by 9.12% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 231K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 228K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOTDF by 13.94% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 193K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 136K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 138K shares , representing a decrease of 1.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SOTDF by 16.16% over the last quarter.

