WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains Secunet Security Networks (FWB:YSN) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of Secunet Security Networks (FWB:YSN) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IHAK - iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 13.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YSN by 10.59% over the last quarter.

VFSNX - Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 5K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 9K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

USIFX - International Fund Shares holds 10K shares representing 0.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 0.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in YSN by 9.99% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Secunet Security Networks. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 4.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to YSN is 0.03%, a decrease of 46.66%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 19.28% to 102K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.