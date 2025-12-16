WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (MUTRF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 10, 2025, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of Mutares SE & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:MUTRF) with a Buy recommendation.

There are 47 funds or institutions reporting positions in Mutares SE & Co. KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MUTRF is 0.13%, an increase of 5.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.10% to 831K shares.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 232K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 188K shares , representing an increase of 19.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUTRF by 32.43% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 81K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUTRF by 5.54% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 62K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 47K shares , representing an increase of 23.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in MUTRF by 16.24% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 52K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 46K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MUTRF by 12.40% over the last quarter.

