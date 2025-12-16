WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (HBBHF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:HBBHF) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 69 funds or institutions reporting positions in HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HBBHF is 0.09%, an increase of 3.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.60% to 1,137K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 147K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 140K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 121K shares , representing an increase of 14.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBBHF by 12.97% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 140K shares representing 0.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 137K shares , representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBBHF by 1.08% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 89K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 87K shares , representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HBBHF by 16.05% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 61K shares representing 0.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares , representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HBBHF by 0.13% over the last quarter.

