WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock (HENOF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock (OTCPK:HENOF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.95% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock is $97.32/share. The forecasts range from a low of $85.55 to a high of $117.76. The average price target represents an increase of 8.95% from its latest reported closing price of $89.33 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock is 23,315MM, an increase of 10.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 326 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Preferred Stock. This is an decrease of 29 owner(s) or 8.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HENOF is 0.23%, an increase of 1.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.07% to 28,252K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGENX - First Eagle Global Fund holds 3,517K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,346K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,324K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENOF by 6.89% over the last quarter.

BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND - BLACKROCK EQUITY DIVIDEND FUND Investor A holds 2,145K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,718K shares , representing an increase of 19.89%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENOF by 18.14% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 1,463K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,432K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENOF by 10.90% over the last quarter.

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 1,434K shares. No change in the last quarter.

