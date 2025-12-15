WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HELKF) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCPK:HELKF) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.27% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is $87.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $77.09 to a high of $106.10. The average price target represents an increase of 11.27% from its latest reported closing price of $78.81 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA is 23,315MM, an increase of 10.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA. This is an decrease of 23 owner(s) or 9.20% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HELKF is 0.14%, an increase of 11.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.39% to 10,096K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,397K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,375K shares , representing an increase of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELKF by 4.83% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 869K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 864K shares , representing an increase of 0.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELKF by 10.56% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 628K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 614K shares , representing an increase of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELKF by 2.63% over the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 612K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 707K shares , representing a decrease of 15.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELKF by 11.07% over the last quarter.

ESGD - iShares ESG MSCI EAFE ETF holds 513K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 463K shares , representing an increase of 9.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HELKF by 1.93% over the last quarter.

