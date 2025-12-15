WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (HENOY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HENOY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 47.09% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt is $33.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $22.74 to a high of $51.77. The average price target represents an increase of 47.09% from its latest reported closing price of $22.86 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt is 23,315MM, an increase of 10.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HENOY is 0.01%, an increase of 3.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.05% to 194K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Great Lakes Advisors holds 135K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares , representing an increase of 10.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENOY by 57.16% over the last quarter.

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA holds 23K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares , representing an increase of 20.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENOY by 28.47% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 13K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares , representing a decrease of 0.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENOY by 3.85% over the last quarter.

Yousif Capital Management holds 12K shares. No change in the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 10K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares , representing an increase of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENOY by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.