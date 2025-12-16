WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (HENKY) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 8, 2025, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt (OTCPK:HENKY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.48% Upside

As of December 7, 2025, the average one-year price target for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt is $32.29/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.41 to a high of $50.40. The average price target represents an increase of 60.48% from its latest reported closing price of $20.12 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt is 23,315MM, an increase of 10.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 13 funds or institutions reporting positions in Henkel AG & Co. KGaA - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 7.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HENKY is 1.35%, an increase of 2.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.75% to 3,124K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

NMVLX - Nuance Mid Cap Value Fund Institutional Class holds 1,680K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,833K shares , representing a decrease of 9.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 0.42% over the last quarter.

NCVLX - Nuance Concentrated Value Fund Institutional Class Shares holds 628K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 621K shares , representing an increase of 1.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 9.21% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl Multi-manager Mid Cap Fund holds 518K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 727K shares , representing a decrease of 40.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 32.03% over the last quarter.

Hantz Financial Services holds 120K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 123K shares , representing a decrease of 2.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 7.21% over the last quarter.

APIE - ActivePassive International Equity ETF holds 110K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 106K shares , representing an increase of 4.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HENKY by 6.41% over the last quarter.

