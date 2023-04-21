WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains GFT Technologies SE (FWB:GFT) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of GFT Technologies SE (FWB:GFT) with a Buy recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEURX - Vanguard European Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 34K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares, representing an increase of 6.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFT by 6.39% over the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 166K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 169K shares, representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GFT by 4.95% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL DFA International Core Equity Fund holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VSGX - Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF ETF Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

New Germany Fund holds 27K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in GFT Technologies SE. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GFT is 0.07%, an increase of 7.32%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.69% to 1,940K shares.

