WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Maintains Bauer (FWB:B5A) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH maintained coverage of Bauer (FWB:B5A) with a Hold recommendation.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 341K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Dimensions Group Inc - Va International Small Portfolio holds 3K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 96K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 3.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in B5A by 11.22% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Sustainability Core 1 Portfolio Shares holds 5K shares. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bauer. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 4.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to B5A is 0.00%, a decrease of 13.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.06% to 578K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

