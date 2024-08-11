WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Downgrades SÜSS MicroTec SE (SWX:SMHN)

Fintel reports that on August 6, 2024, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH downgraded their outlook for SÜSS MicroTec SE (SWX:SMHN) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in SÜSS MicroTec SE. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 18.42% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SMHN is 0.11%, an increase of 66.84%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 56.27% to 702K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Continental Small Company Series holds 144K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 87K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company.

GICIX - Goldman Sachs International Small Cap Insights Fund Institutional holds 74K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company.

SCZ - iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF holds 66K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70K shares , representing a decrease of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SMHN by 47.61% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 62K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

