WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Downgrades Fuchs SE (XTRA:FPE)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH downgraded their outlook for Fuchs SE (XTRA:FPE) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.44% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Fuchs SE is 38,89 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 33,80 € to a high of 46,02 €. The average price target represents an increase of 24.44% from its latest reported closing price of 31,25 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Fuchs SE is 3,617MM, an increase of 3.85%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 58 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuchs SE. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.69% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPE is 0.28%, an increase of 14.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.01% to 3,497K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 926K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 606K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,249K shares , representing a decrease of 106.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPE by 62.01% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 356K shares representing 0.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,000K shares , representing a decrease of 180.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPE by 72.09% over the last quarter.

HLMRX - Harding Loevner International Small Companies Portfolio INSTITUTIONAL holds 276K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 286K shares , representing a decrease of 3.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPE by 3.22% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 270K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 564K shares , representing a decrease of 108.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FPE by 62.04% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

