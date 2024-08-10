WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Downgrades Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock (WBAG:FPE4)

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2024, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH downgraded their outlook for Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock (WBAG:FPE4) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 106 funds or institutions reporting positions in Fuchs SE - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FPE4 is 0.23%, an increase of 3.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.30% to 10,739K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SGOVX - First Eagle Overseas Fund holds 2,323K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTRIX - Vanguard International Value Fund Investor Shares holds 1,249K shares representing 0.95% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,000K shares representing 0.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,006K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPE4 by 1.38% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer International Small-Mid Company Fund Class R6 holds 926K shares representing 0.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 564K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 556K shares , representing an increase of 1.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FPE4 by 6.49% over the last quarter.

