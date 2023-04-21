WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH Downgrades BASF SE (FWB:BAS)

Fintel reports that on April 13, 2023, WARBURG RESEARCH GMBH downgraded their outlook for BASF SE (FWB:BAS) from Buy to Hold .

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 12.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 11.80% over the last quarter.

Jnl Series Trust - Jnl holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP SSGA International Index Fund Standard Class holds 146K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing a decrease of 7.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 12.84% over the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - MetLife MSCI EAFE Index Portfolio holds 60K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

CAIBX - CAPITAL INCOME BUILDER holds 1,357K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,926K shares, representing a decrease of 41.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAS by 17.14% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 361 funds or institutions reporting positions in BASF SE. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 3.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAS is 0.48%, an increase of 6.04%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.68% to 82,774K shares.

