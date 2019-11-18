US Markets

Warburg Pincus sells airline services firm Accelya to Vista - source

Contributor
Pamela Barbaglia Reuters
Published

U.S. buyout fund Warburg Pincus [WP.UL] has clinched a deal to sell its European airline services firm Accelya to rival private equity fund Vista Equity Partners for an undisclosed amount, a source familiar with the matter said.

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters) - U.S. buyout fund Warburg Pincus WP.UL has clinched a deal to sell its European airline services firm Accelya to rival private equity fund Vista Equity Partners for an undisclosed amount, a source familiar with the matter said.

Bank of America BAC.N and Evercore advised Warburg Pincus on the deal while Vista hired Goldman Sachs GS.N and Houlihan Lokey to work on the purchase, the source said.

Accelya and Vista were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; Editing by Susan Fenton)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular