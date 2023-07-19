Warburg Pincus names insider Jeffrey Perlman as its president

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4

July 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus on Wednesday named company insider Jeffrey Perlman as its president.

He has been with the New York-based investment firm for 17 years and is currently the head of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific real estate.

Perlman will succeed Timothy Geithner, who will become chairman.

Founded in 1996, Warburg Pincus has more than $83 billion in assets under management and its portfolio spans more than 250 companies.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.