News & Insights

US Markets

Warburg Pincus names insider Jeffrey Perlman as its president

Credit: REUTERS/FABIAN BIMMER

July 19, 2023 — 11:32 am EDT

Written by Pritam Biswas, Niket Nishant, Kane Wu for Reuters ->

Adds background in paragraphs 2-4

July 19 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Warburg Pincus on Wednesday named company insider Jeffrey Perlman as its president.

He has been with the New York-based investment firm for 17 years and is currently the head of Southeast Asia and Asia-Pacific real estate.

Perlman will succeed Timothy Geithner, who will become chairman.

Founded in 1996, Warburg Pincus has more than $83 billion in assets under management and its portfolio spans more than 250 companies.

(Reporting by Pritam Biswas and Niket Nishant in Bengaluru and Kane Wu in Hong Kong; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.