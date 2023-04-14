Warburg Pincus gets approval to buy a 23% stake in Chinese mutual fund company Zhong Ou

SHANGHAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Warburg Pincus has received Chinese regulatory approval to buy a 23.3% stake in Zhong Ou Asset Management Co, according to an announcement on the website of China's securities regulator.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen Editing by Mark Potter)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.