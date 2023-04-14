US Markets

Warburg Pincus gets approval to buy a 23% stake in Chinese mutual fund company Zhong Ou

Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

April 14, 2023 — 04:32 am EDT

Written by Samuel Shen for Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Warburg Pincus has received Chinese regulatory approval to buy a 23.3% stake in Zhong Ou Asset Management Co, according to an announcement on the website of China's securities regulator.

(Reporting by Samuel Shen Editing by Mark Potter)

((samuel.shen@thomsonreuters.com; +86 21 20830018; Reuters Messaging: samuel.shen.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

